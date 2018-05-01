LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous cloud product lifecycle management market report, providing an up-to-date assessment of the market with respect to new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. The report will also include new predictions for the forecast period based on a thorough understanding of the current market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the global cloud product lifecycle management market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the enterprise application market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include managed services, event management as a service, 3D printing services, and healthcare cloud computing.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global market projected that the Americas could account for an impressive market share of more than 63% by 2020. Much of this region’s growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for cloud PLM from the automotive sector. In this region, the US will be the key revenue contributor as it focuses mainly on manufacturing automobile parts in the country rather than outsourcing it.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “The increased role of cloud PLM in IoT supporting devices will be a major factor promoting the growth prospects for this market over the next few years. IoT involves connecting devices with each other and with their end user’s communication devices. The key components of IoT include radio-frequency identification, near field communication, wireless sensor networks, cloud services, gateways, data storage and analytics, and visualization elements. Cloud PLM software is required by the global IoT market as it aids in the development of smart connected devices in various industries such as automotive and aerospace and defense.”

Technavio’s new report on the global cloud product lifecycle management market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

