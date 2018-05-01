Feds process asylum-seekers from caravan criticized by Trump

A migrant father and child, who traveled with the annual caravan of Central American migrants, rest where they set up camp to wait for access to reque
A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijua
Migrants wait for access to request asylum in the US, at the El Chaparral port of Entry in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. bout 200 people in
A migrant child from El Salvador plays under a tarpaulin at the El Chaparral port of Entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. bout 200 peopl
A migrant who traveled with the annual caravan of Central American migrants, rest where the group set up camp to wait for access to request asylum in
A migrant who traveled with the annual caravan of Central American migrants plays with a soccer ball as the group waits for access to request asylum i
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space. Now, the migrants who crossed Mexico in a caravan may face a long legal path.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't say how many caravan members were allowed in on Monday, but organizers said there were eight.
Caravan organizers say about 140 others are still waiting in Mexico to turn themselves in at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, the nation's busiest.
American attorneys who volunteered advice in Tijuana last week warned the Central Americans that parents may be separated from their children and be detained for many months while their asylum cases are pending.