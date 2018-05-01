In blow to Taiwan, Dominican Republic forges ties with China

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, right, meets Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, right, shakes hands with Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai L
Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi prepare to shake hands after they signed the joint communique at
Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, left, hugs with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after they signed the joint communique at the Diaoyutai Sta
Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands after they signed the joint communique at the Diaoyut
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press briefing with Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas after they signed the joint communique a
Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands after they signed the joint communique at the Diaoyut
Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stand as they listen to the national anthems of their countries a
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shakes hands with a Dominican Republic official after a press briefing with Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, speaks during a press briefing with Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas after they signed the joint comm
Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas speaks during a press briefing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after they signed the joint communique a
Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, left, holds a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, center, and Chinese Foreign Minist
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, right, and Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Comp
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, right, and Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, left, hold a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership
BEIJING (AP) — China and the Dominican Republic have established diplomatic relations, after the Caribbean nation broke ties with Taiwan in the latest blow to the self-ruled island democracy China has been trying to isolate on the global stage.
Taiwan called China's actions "dollar diplomacy" and destructive to cross-strait relations.
Officials from China and the Dominican government signed a joint communique in Beijing on Tuesday announcing the establishment of ties.
Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas sat alongside Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi while saying his country was breaking with Taiwan, which he called "an inalienable part of China."
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters at an event in Taipei: "This is an unfriendly and destructive approach to cross-strait relations."