|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|27
|99
|16
|34
|.343
|Pham StL
|25
|88
|22
|30
|.341
|Cabrera NYM
|25
|100
|20
|34
|.340
|Belt SF
|24
|82
|13
|26
|.317
|Grandal LAD
|24
|89
|15
|28
|.315
|FFreeman Atl
|27
|102
|19
|32
|.314
|Dickerson Pit
|26
|99
|16
|31
|.313
|Castro Mia
|28
|109
|15
|34
|.312
|Arenado Col
|25
|87
|12
|27
|.310
|Cervelli Pit
|23
|78
|10
|24
|.308
|Home Runs
Albies, Atlanta, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Harper, Washington, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 8; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; 7 tied at 6.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 24; Franco, Philadelphia, 22; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Grandal, Los Angeles, 20; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 20; 4 tied at 19.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 8 tied at 3-0.