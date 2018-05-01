BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Friday's Match
CA Chacarita Juniors 1, Temperley 2
|Saturday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 2, San Martin 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 0
Newell's 0, Independiente 1
Lanus 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
Huracan 3, Atletico Tucuman 2
|Sunday's Matches
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors
Patronato Parana 0, San Lorenzo 0
Belgrano 1, Colon 0
Racing Club vs. Arsenal
|Monday's Match
Santa Fe 3, Talleres 0