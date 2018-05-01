BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 28 108 14 39 .361 Altuve Hou 30 118 17 41 .347 Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344 Lowrie Oak 28 115 13 39 .339 JMartinez Bos 26 101 17 34 .337 DanRobertson TB 22 66 14 22 .333 Correa Hou 29 103 20 34 .330 HRamirez Bos 25 97 19 32 .330 MSmith TB 24 79 9 26 .329 Gregorius NYY 28 98 24 32 .327 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.