20-day 'Dancing Orchid Show" at Taipei’s Shilin Official Residence kicks off May 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--To celebrate Mother's Day and the arrival of summer, the Shilin Residence Orchid Show will take place between May 1 and May 21 at the New Orchid Pavilion of former Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek’s Shilin residence, Taipei City’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said Monday.

This show features more than 30 varieties of oncidium orchids and more than 500 plants, the PLSO said, adding that the orchid show is worth a visit

The genus oncidium contains numerous species of orchids that have clusters of showy flowers. Oncidium orchids are known as dancing lady or dancing doll orchids for their distinctive floral design. They grow on tree branches in the air instead of in the soil.

Transportation:

1. MRT Danshui Line: Disembark at Shilin Station (Exit 2), about a 7-minute’s walk.

2. For bus transportation, take Bus routes 260, 285, 606, 220, 612, or 902, and get off at Taipower North Branch Stop

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)