BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 28 108 14 39 .361 Altuve Hou 29 114 16 40 .351 Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344 Gregorius NYY 27 94 24 32 .340 Lowrie Oak 28 115 13 39 .339 JMartinez Bos 26 101 17 34 .337 DanRobertson TB 22 66 14 22 .333 HRamirez Bos 25 97 19 32 .330 MSmith TB 24 79 9 26 .329 Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; 5 tied at 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; 2 tied at 4-2.