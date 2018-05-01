  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 10:36
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 28 108 14 39 .361
Altuve Hou 29 114 16 40 .351
Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344
Gregorius NYY 27 94 24 32 .340
Lowrie Oak 28 115 13 39 .339
JMartinez Bos 26 101 17 34 .337
DanRobertson TB 22 66 14 22 .333
HRamirez Bos 25 97 19 32 .330
MSmith TB 24 79 9 26 .329
Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; 5 tied at 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; 2 tied at 4-2.