American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/01 10:43
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 7 .750
New York 18 9 .667
Toronto 15 12 .556
Tampa Bay 13 14 .481
Baltimore 8 20 .286 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 15 12 .556
Detroit 11 16 .407 4
Minnesota 9 14 .391 4
Chicago 8 18 .308
Kansas City 7 21 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 19 10 .655
Seattle 16 11 .593 2
Los Angeles 16 12 .571
Oakland 14 14 .500
Texas 11 19 .367

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Texas 2

Seattle 10, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 2

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Cleveland 7, Texas 5

Boston 10, Kansas City 6

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Fister 1-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-2) at Boston (Sale 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 2-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.