By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 10:31
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 27 99 16 34 .343
Pham StL 25 88 22 30 .341
Cabrera NYM 25 100 20 34 .340
Belt SF 24 82 13 26 .317
FFreeman Atl 27 102 19 32 .314
Dickerson Pit 26 99 16 31 .313
Castro Mia 28 109 15 34 .312
Arenado Col 25 87 12 27 .310
DPeralta Ari 23 94 15 29 .309
Cervelli Pit 23 78 10 24 .308
Home Runs

Albies, Atlanta, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Harper, Washington, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 8; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; 8 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 22; Pollock, Arizona, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 20; 5 tied at 19.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 8 tied at 3-0.