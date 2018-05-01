BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 28 108 14 39 .361 Altuve Hou 29 114 16 40 .351 Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344 Gregorius NYY 27 94 24 32 .340 Lowrie Oak 28 115 13 39 .339 DanRobertson TB 22 66 14 22 .333 JMartinez Bos 25 97 15 32 .330 MSmith TB 24 79 9 26 .329 HRamirez Bos 24 92 18 30 .326 Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Tanaka, New York, 4-2; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2.