|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|New York
|18
|9
|.667
|2
|Toronto
|15
|12
|.556
|5
|Tampa Bay
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Baltimore
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Detroit
|11
|16
|.407
|4
|Minnesota
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|Chicago
|8
|18
|.308
|6½
|Kansas City
|7
|20
|.259
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Seattle
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|Los Angeles
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|Oakland
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Texas
|11
|19
|.367
|8½
___
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 5, Detroit 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, Texas 2
Seattle 10, Cleveland 4
Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 2
Houston 8, Oakland 4
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 7, Texas 5
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Texas (Fister 1-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 3-2) at Boston (Sale 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 2-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kansas City at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.