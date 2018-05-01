Biscuits, Birdies & Eagles: Bojangles’® Continues Partnership with Pro Golfer Chesson Hadley

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Charlotte-based Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA), the popular restaurant brand famous for its Southern-inspired recipes and breakfast served fresh All Day, Every Day, will partner with PGA TOUR golfer Chesson Hadley for a fifth-consecutive year.

Hadley will sport the iconic Bojangles’ logo on his polo shirts and outerwear throughout the 2018 season. The Raleigh, N.C. native will also join Bojangles’ for several marketing initiatives this year, including Hadley visiting the Bojangles’ restaurant on 1407 East 3 rd Street (near uptown Charlotte) this Wednesday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to work a shift prior to his competing in the Wells Fargo Championship.

“After several weeks on the road, I’m always ready for a trip to my local Bojangles’,” said Hadley. “I have always admired the company’s values, commitment to the community, and of course, their delicious food. I’m looking forward to enjoying plenty of birdies and Bojangles’ biscuits this year.”

When Chesson visits Bojangles’ for breakfast, he orders… a Cajun Filet Biscuit ® or Sausage and Egg Biscuit, Seasoned Fries and a Legendary Iced Tea ® For lunch or dinner, Chesson orders… a Chicken Supremes ® combo, Seasoned Fries and a Legendary Iced Tea ®

During this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, for every birdie Chesson makes during his four rounds of competition, Bojangles’ will donate $100 to the Charlotte chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The brand will also donate $250 for every eagle he makes. Bojangles’ fundraised more than $600,000 dollars for the MDA during their company-wide campaign which concluded earlier this year.

“Sports marketing has been a part of the Bojangles’ experience for decades,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “We strive to develop long-term partnerships that make sense for our brand. Chesson makes no secret how much he loves Bojangles’ and we’re big fans of his, so from the beginning, this partnership has been a wonderful fit for us. We look forward to Chesson continuing to play great golf, especially this weekend in Charlotte for our friends at MDA.”

Chesson’s career highlights:

Has scored six top-10 finishes during the 2017-2018 PGA TOUR season Currently ranked 19 th in FedEx Cup Points and 70 th in the Official World Golf Rankings 2017 Web.com Tour Player of the Year 2014 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year PGA TOUR Winner – 2014 Puerto Rico Open

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 31, 2017, Bojangles’ had 764 system-wide restaurants, of which 325 were company-operated and 439 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

