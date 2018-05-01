30 Taiwan hotels recognized with ‘Loved by Guests Award 2018’ 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 30 hotels in Taiwan have been recognized with Hotel.com’s “Loved by Guests Award 2018,” revealed on April 30.

Over 3,400 hotels from 91 countries won the accolade based on guest reviews. Among the winners, the U.S. topped the list with 1,498 hotels, followed by Italy (232), UK (192), Canada (126), and Spain (101).



The award winners in Taiwan include Mandarin Oriental Taipei, eslite Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Taipei, The Lalu, Sun Moon Lake, Hotel Proverbs, The Okura Prestige Taipei, Grand View Resort Beitou Hotel, Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei, Gloria Manor, and more, Central News Agency reported.

The annual award held by the online accommodation booking platform recognizes hotels in ten categories: Luxury, Business, Boutique, LGBT, Beach, Ski, Family, Spa, Newcomer, and All Inclusive.

Taiwan saw four properties excelling in the Boutique category -- Ambience Hotel Taipei, HOTEL QUOTE Taipei, Hotel Eclat Taipei, and San Want Residences Taipei – outperforming any other country in the Asia Pacific region.