BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 08:49
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 24 17 2 5 43 17 53
Godoy Cruz 25 15 5 5 41 23 50
San Lorenzo 25 13 8 4 29 18 47
Huracan 25 13 7 5 32 21 46
Independiente 25 13 6 6 27 16 45
Talleres 25 13 5 7 31 18 44
Defensa y Justicia 25 12 5 8 39 33 41
Santa Fe 25 10 10 5 32 21 40
Argentinos Jrs 25 12 4 9 34 27 40
Belgrano 25 10 10 5 27 23 40
Racing Club 24 11 6 7 41 28 39
River Plate 24 11 5 8 35 26 38
Colon 24 10 7 7 29 20 37
Estudiantes 24 10 5 9 23 21 35
Atletico Tucuman 25 8 10 7 28 25 34
Banfield 25 8 7 10 25 23 31
Velez Sarsfield 24 8 7 9 27 31 31
Rosario Central 25 8 7 10 29 36 31
San Martin 25 8 6 11 26 33 30
Patronato Parana 25 7 8 10 24 31 29
Lanus 25 6 9 10 20 37 27
Newell's 25 7 6 12 22 26 24
Gimnasia 24 6 4 14 22 39 22
Tigre 24 3 11 10 21 30 20
Temperley 25 4 8 13 18 42 20
Chacarita Jrs 25 4 6 15 21 34 18
Arsenal 24 2 8 14 15 32 14
Olimpo 24 3 4 17 12 42 13
Tuesday, April 24

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Friday, April 27

Chacarita Jrs 1, Temperley 2

Saturday, April 28

Godoy Cruz 2, San Martin 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Rosario Central 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 0

Newell's 0, Independiente 1

Lanus 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Huracan 3, Atletico Tucuman 2

Sunday, April 29

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 1400 GMT

Patronato Parana 0, San Lorenzo 0

Belgrano 1, Colon 0

Racing Club vs. Arsenal ppd.

Monday, April 30

Santa Fe 3, Talleres 0

Tuesday, May 1

Olimpo vs. Tigre 0015 GMT

Friday, May 4

San Martin vs. Velez Sarsfield 2200 GMT

Saturday, May 5

San Lorenzo vs. Belgrano 0014 GMT

Arsenal vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. Godoy Cruz 1615 GMT

Newell's vs. Defensa y Justicia 1830 GMT

Talleres vs. Huracan 2045 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Olimpo 2300 GMT

Sunday, May 6

Temperley vs. Patronato Parana 1400 GMT

Independiente vs. Gimnasia 1615 GMT

Tigre vs. Lanus 1830 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT

Monday, May 7

Banfield vs. Chacarita Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 8

Colon vs. River Plate 0015 GMT

Thursday, May 10

River Plate vs. Estudiantes 2300 GMT