  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 08:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Friday's Match

CA Chacarita Juniors 1, Temperley 2

Saturday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 2, San Martin 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Rosario Central 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 0

Newell's 0, Independiente 1

Lanus 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Huracan 3, Atletico Tucuman 2

Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors

Patronato Parana 0, San Lorenzo 0

Belgrano 1, Colon 0

Racing Club vs. Arsenal

Monday's Match

Santa Fe 3, Talleres 0