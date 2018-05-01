10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHAT'S POSSIBLE SITE FOR SUMMIT

Trump suggests his historic meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un should take place in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas.

2. BOTTLENECK AT BORDER REMAINS

About 200 people in a caravan of Central American asylum seekers wait on the Mexican border with San Diego for a second straight day to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors.

3. WHO'S ACCUSING TEHRAN OF COVER-UP

Netanyahu says documents collected by Israeli intelligence prove that Iranian leaders hid a nuclear weapons program before signing a deal with world powers in 2015.

4. 'STORY IS TOTAL BS'

White House chief of staff John Kelly dismisses a report that he called Trump an idiot.

5. WHICH CITY SEES BETTER DAYS AHEAD

In a key step, Detroit reclaims control of its own finances roughly three years after exiting the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

6. STORMY DANIELS ESCALATES LEGAL FIGHT

The porn actress alleging an affair with Trump is now suing the president for defamation.

7. POLLUTION REDUCTIONS LEVEL OFF

For decades America's air was getting cleaner as levels of a key smog ingredient steadily dropped. That changed about seven years ago, a new study finds.

8. CDC CHIEF WILL BE LIGHTER IN WALLET

The new head of the top U.S. public health agency has asked for — and will receive — a cut to his record-setting pay, federal officials say.

9. R. KELLY IN UNWELCOME SPOTLIGHT

The Time's Up campaign is taking aim at the musician over allegations he has sexually abused women.

10. ORIOLES LIMPING ALONG AT 8-20

The last time Baltimore began a season this poorly, Buck Showalter was brought in to restore order. But now he's the man in charge.