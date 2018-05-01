More Than Four Dozen Skaters and Sponsors Come Together for First Adaptive Skate & WCMX Contest, Presented by Oakley

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Today, the Sheckler Foundation announced its line-up of pro skateboarders, adaptive skate and WCMX athletes, sponsors and charities participating in the 9 th Annual Skate for a Cause (SFAC) taking place at the etnies Skatepark of Lake Forest on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Admission is FREE to attend this family-friendly skate jam and the carnival is packed with games, prizes, food and contests presented by the Sheckler Foundation’s generous supporting sponsors.

Confirmed pro and AM skateboarders for the 9 th Annual Skate For A Cause include:

Dave Bachinsky Matt Berger Charlie Blair Asher Bradshaw Samarria Brevard Leticia Bufoni Pat Channita Kurtis Colamonico Chris Cole Jagger Eaton Eddie Hadvina Corbin Harris Tyler Hendley Chris Joslin Sewa Kroetkov Greg Lutzka Trevor McClung Cody McEntire Neal Mims Julian Padilla Tony Panici Alphonzo Rawls David Reyes Kevin Romar Fabrizio Santos Austen Seaholm Christian Sereika Ryan Sheckler Shane Sheckler Sean Sheffey Sasha Steinhorst Myles Strampello Tony Tave Tosh Townsend Daniel Vargas Danny Way Bill Weiss Dylan Witkin

Confirmed Adaptive Skate & WCMX Athletes

Josh Bridgewater William Crum Daniel Edmondson Matthew Farage Matthew Hawkins Andy Hernandez Ashley Kurpiel Oscar Loreto Jr. Sam Sellie Kanya Sesser Austin Sparks Jesse Swalley Katherine Beatty Aaron "Wheelz" Fortheringham Beth Foster Tracie Garacochea Kumaka Jensen Tory McGuirk Alyssa Montenegro Terry Newhouse Jamey Perry Hunter Pochop Blake Simpson Ian Singleterry

Enjoy all the action inside the skatepark and hang out with the invited pros with limited VIP tickets. VIP Tickets are available now for a $50 donation at ShecklerFoundation.org. Donations will help fund the Sheckler Foundation’s “Be the Change” initiative, benefiting injured action sports athletes and children in need.

Confirmed sponsors for the 9 th Annual Skate for a Cause include:

Chronic Tacos Direct Edge Media Ethika etnies ETN Nitro Circus Oakley Plan B Skateboards Red Bull Roth Capital Partners Saddleback Church Tech Deck TILLYS Woodward Zebra House Coffee

Skate for a Cause started in 2010 as a way for the Sheckler Foundation to raise resources and awareness to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes. The Sheckler Foundation’s mission is to “Be the Change” and this year’s Skate for a Cause is raising resources to empower people to do just that. Through its “Be the Change” program, the Sheckler Foundation will provide several organizations and individuals with financial grants and additional support with the money and resources raised at Skate For A Cause.

For additional info on the Sheckler Foundation and its 9 th Annual Skate For A Cause, follow @SheckFoundation on Twitter and stay connected with the foundation on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn .

About The Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, the Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”

