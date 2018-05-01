Cosmetics and Perfume Packaging Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by Spendedge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of cosmetics and perfume packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging and innovative packaging designs will drive the growth of cosmetics and perfume packaging market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, growing innovation in the cosmetics and perfumes category has also resulted in new product formulations and products,” added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Cosmetics and Perfume Packaging Market:

Emphasis on weight reduction of packaging materials Use of a multi-sensory approach for designing fragrance packaging High demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging

Emphasis on weight reduction of packaging materials

In the cosmetics and perfume packaging category, the growing concern on cost savings and environmental sustainability are driving the need for weight reduction of packaging materials. This helps the buyers achieve cost savings while lowering transportation and logistics costs.

Use of a multi-sensory approach for designing fragrance packaging

Globally, the suppliers are focusing on developing a multi-sensory strategy for attracting customers. This helps brands achieve better conversion rates from the customers. Also, the suppliers are including wood or soft-touch finishes to create an emotional experience for customers.

High demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging

In recent years, the growing concern among the consumers is compelling companies to shift toward sustainable alternatives such as the use of natural and colorless closures. This helps the buyers and suppliers achieve their sustainability goals.

