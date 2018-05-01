Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

|Monday
|Royal Club de Tennis
|Rabat, Morocco
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-0.
Johanna Larsson, Sweden, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Petra Martic (3), Croatia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Zarina Diyas (6), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.
|Doubles
|First Round
Anna Blinkova, Russia, and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Bibiane Schoofs (4), Netherlands, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Timea Bacsinszky and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4).
Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Nicola Geuer, Germany, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.
Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Oumaima Aziz and Diae El Jardi, Morocco, 6-4, 6-2.