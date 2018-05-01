  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2825 Down 6
May 2845 Down 6
Jul 2830 Down 6
Jul 2828 2840 2739 2825 Down 6
Sep 2836 2843 2756 2830 Down 6
Dec 2800 2816 2738 2803 Up 6
Mar 2740 2768 2700 2758 Up 8
May 2721 2747 2681 2739 Up 8
Jul 2715 2734 2674 2725 Up 3
Sep 2708 2717 2670 2717 Up 1
Dec 2700 2711 2682 2711 Up 1
Mar 2715 Up 1