BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2825 Down 6 May 2845 Down 6 Jul 2830 Down 6 Jul 2828 2840 2739 2825 Down 6 Sep 2836 2843 2756 2830 Down 6 Dec 2800 2816 2738 2803 Up 6 Mar 2740 2768 2700 2758 Up 8 May 2721 2747 2681 2739 Up 8 Jul 2715 2734 2674 2725 Up 3 Sep 2708 2717 2670 2717 Up 1 Dec 2700 2711 2682 2711 Up 1 Mar 2715 Up 1