BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2825
|Down
|6
|May
|2845
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2830
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2828
|2840
|2739
|2825
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2836
|2843
|2756
|2830
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2800
|2816
|2738
|2803
|Up
|6
|Mar
|2740
|2768
|2700
|2758
|Up
|8
|May
|2721
|2747
|2681
|2739
|Up
|8
|Jul
|2715
|2734
|2674
|2725
|Up
|3
|Sep
|2708
|2717
|2670
|2717
|Up
|1
|Dec
|2700
|2711
|2682
|2711
|Up
|1
|Mar
|2715
|Up
|1