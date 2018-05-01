  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 122.80 Up .40
May 120.05 120.80 120.05 120.65 Up .30
Jul 124.95 Up .50
Jul 122.20 123.05 121.25 122.80 Up .40
Sep 124.25 125.15 123.35 124.95 Up .50
Dec 127.90 128.55 126.90 128.35 Up .45
Mar 131.40 132.00 130.25 131.80 Up .40
May 133.45 134.20 132.65 134.05 Up .40
Jul 135.50 136.35 134.80 136.10 Up .35
Sep 137.35 138.15 136.70 137.90 Up .30
Dec 139.60 140.75 139.40 140.50 Up .25
Mar 142.25 143.35 142.25 143.15 Up .25
May 145.10 145.10 144.20 144.95 Up .25
Jul 146.70 146.70 145.80 146.55 Up .20
Sep 148.15 148.15 147.20 148.05 Up .20
Dec 150.40 150.40 149.40 150.25 Up .10
Mar 152.30 Up .10