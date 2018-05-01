New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|122.80
|Up
|.40
|May
|120.05
|120.80
|120.05
|120.65
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|124.95
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|122.20
|123.05
|121.25
|122.80
|Up
|.40
|Sep
|124.25
|125.15
|123.35
|124.95
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|127.90
|128.55
|126.90
|128.35
|Up
|.45
|Mar
|131.40
|132.00
|130.25
|131.80
|Up
|.40
|May
|133.45
|134.20
|132.65
|134.05
|Up
|.40
|Jul
|135.50
|136.35
|134.80
|136.10
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|137.35
|138.15
|136.70
|137.90
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|139.60
|140.75
|139.40
|140.50
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|142.25
|143.35
|142.25
|143.15
|Up
|.25
|May
|145.10
|145.10
|144.20
|144.95
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|146.70
|146.70
|145.80
|146.55
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|148.15
|148.15
|147.20
|148.05
|Up
|.20
|Dec
|150.40
|150.40
|149.40
|150.25
|Up
|.10
|Mar
|152.30
|Up
|.10