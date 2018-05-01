Barcelona celebrates La Liga title with parade

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona celebrated its Spanish league and Copa del Rey titles with a parade on the city's streets on Monday.

Players and coaches rode on top of an open bus showing off both trophies. The players chanted, saluted fans and took selfies.

Barcelona won the Spanish league for the seventh time in 10 seasons on Sunday, a week after clinching its fourth-straight Copa del Rey title.

It was the 25th league title for Barcelona, moving within eight of record-holder Real Madrid.

Barcelona still has four matches left in the league but can't be caught by second-place Atletico Madrid or third-place Real Madrid.

Barcelona failed on its attempt to win the treble when it was eliminated by Roma in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The parade also serves as a farewell for veteran playmaker Andres Iniesta, who last week announced he will not return for a 17th season with the club.

