Flexjet to Open Private Terminal on Dallas Love Field at the Braniff Centre

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Flexjet LLC, offering travelers access to the world’s most luxurious fleet of private jets, today announced the relocation of its Dallas operations to the Braniff Centre, a 26-acre redevelopment project on Dallas Love Field (ICAO: KDAL).

Flexjet’s new private terminal, maintenance hangar, office space and covered parking garage will stand alongside the TAC Air FBO, retail shops, restaurants, offices, an auto-dealer showroom, entertainment venues and hospitality facilities. Renovations at the historic 1958 Braniff International Airways facility are underway and are expected to be completed by summer 2019.

“At our core, we are an aviation company, and the ability to tie a portion of our future to somewhere that has such historical significance in aviation is a perfect fit for us,” said Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro. “It not only gives us a significant presence at a key airport, it also brings our entire Dallas team together in what will become one of our flagship regional facilities.”

In partnership with the Texas Historical Commission, the existing DalFort Aerospace building, originally known as the Braniff Airlines Operations and Maintenance Base, will be transformed into more than 200,000 square feet of high quality hangar space and prime aviation support facilities. The Braniff Centre will make the Dallas Love Field east-side location off Lemmon Avenue a destination for surrounding neighborhoods and Dallas’ sophisticated travelers.

Flexjet staff in Richardson, Texas are planning to move into 32,000 square feet of custom designed office space on that property in November 2018. The company headquarters, including offices and an extensive maintenance facility, is similarly positioned in Cleveland, Ohio on the Cuyahoga County Airport (ICAO: KCGF) and will remain in Cleveland.

The Dallas private terminal, exclusive to Flexjet Owners, is slated to open in June 2019 and will be positioned alongside the new TAC Air FBO, one of the anchors of the Braniff Centre.

Greg Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Dallas based TAC (The Arnold Companies) and TAC Air shared, “We are excited to welcome Flexjet to the Braniff Centre. Together, our two terminals will create the newest and most historic gateway of business aviation on Dallas Love Field.”

Flexjet maintenance operations previously based in Addison, Texas will move into 60,000 square feet of hangar space with ramp access at the Braniff Centre in June, 2019.

"We are extremely excited to have Flexjet as part of this massive project," said Randall Reed, CEO of World Class Automotive Group who will move his current Park Cities Lincoln dealership to the Braniff Center as the all new Planet Lincoln Love Field. The synergy is beyond anything I could have imagined in the seven years that we've been working on this project. It will not only preserve this important piece of Dallas history, but create wonderful business opportunities that will provide incredible services to our local community.”

Flexjet’s growing network of private terminals gives the fractional jet provider the opportunity to mirror on the ground, the Red Label by Flexjet premium comfort and customization Owners enjoy in flight. Red Label simulates a private flying experience that is as rewarding and empowering as owning one’s own aircraft, bridging the gap between traditional fractional ownership programs and whole-aircraft ownership.

In February 2016, Flexjet opened its first private terminal at Naples, Florida (ICAO: KAPF). Staffed exclusively by Flexjet employees, that terminal offers sheltered and shaded parking, conference rooms, private workspaces, Wi-Fi Internet access, just to name a few of the features.

Last year, Flexjet opened a private terminal at Westchester County Airport (ICAO: KHPN) – an ideal location for the company’s private terminal in the New York metropolitan area, as it is consistently one of the three busiest airports in the country for Flexjet Owners. Flexjet invested $5 million in renovations at the White Plains, NY facility over 18 months to make it the most state-of-the-art facility on the airport grounds. Last fall, the hangar doors were expanded to accommodate the Gulfstream G650, which Flexjet took delivery of in late 2017.

The third private terminal to open was in West Palm Beach, Fla. (ICAO: KPBI), another high traffic location for Flexjet Owners. A private lounge at the FBO in Scottsdale, Ariz. (ICAO: KSDL) is also in the works.

“By moving our Dallas operations to the same campus as our newest private terminal at Dallas Love Field, our employees will have the opportunity to deepen relationships with our Owners, in person, as they pass through for their flights,” said Silvestro. “These enhanced relationships will afford Flexjet Owners with truly personalized, superior service.”

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet’s fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 19 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant. Flexjet’s fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 25 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Learjet 75LXi, Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global Express, the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

