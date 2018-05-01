Toronto Company BookJane Launches New Software in US Market

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--BookJane, an enterprise technology platform that connects senior home facilities and families with industry-leading networks of caregivers for on-demand care, has launched a new version of their software in the US marketplace. The software is part of a white label solution with Sodexo, the $20.7 billion Euro worldwide leader in Quality of Life services.

The new product launched in April 2018 in the US market, t he new product, “CK Life,” provides families with instant access to caregivers when they need it. Sodexo saw the opportunity to improve its service delivery beyond the traditional caregiving models by leveraging the power of technology. To better service seniors in the American market, Sodexo turned to the world expert in the technology of caregiving, BookJane, to develop a software solution to help bridge this gap.

While the product has only just launched in US, the buzz around the product has propelled plans to expand to several other cities throughout the upcoming months. “This product provides a better experience for families, seniors, and caregivers,” said Curtis Khan, Founder and CEO of BookJane. Customers want care they can depend on. When a family needs a caregiver, it is a major relief to have a quick method that they can rely on. In addition, caregivers want a flexible platform that takes into account their schedule and allows them to choose when they are free.

“CK Life helps brings Sodexo’s mission to life,” said Martin Ng, CIO of Global Home Care Sodexo.

“Sodexo’s mission is to improve the quality of life to all those we serve. CK Life uses the advantages of technology to improve the lives of our employees and our customers. We are excited by the cutting-edge work being done by BookJane and look forward to sharing this product with families and caregivers across the United States.”

“We are always looking for new methods to leverage technology in the caregiving space,” said Curtis. This latest product is another step towards BookJane’s goals, because it shows that BookJane’s technology is desired in other markets and by other companies. “We want to leverage technology in the caregiving world so that customers and caregivers can have a better quality of life. This is just a first step in BookJane’s 2018 technology developments; there is more to come.”

