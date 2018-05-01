IP Litigation Attorney Stefan Szpajda Joins Dorsey in Seattle

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Stefan Szpajda has joined the Firm’s Trial Group in Seattle as Of Counsel.

Mr. Szpajda’s practice focuses on patent and trade secret litigation. He has significant experience in counseling clients in disputes over license agreements, software development agreements, and trade secrets. He has represented clients in IP litigation involving a wide range of industries in federal and state courts across the United States.

He joins Dorsey from Foster Pepper PLLC where he was of counsel in the Intellectual Property Litigation practice in the Seattle office. Before joining Foster Pepper in 2017, he was in private practice with two prominent international law firms for a total of seven years.

Mr. Szpajda has a B.A. degree from McGill University and a B.C.L-LL.B degree from McGill University’s Faculty of Law, where he served as an editor of the McGill Law Journal and the McGill Journal of Law and Health.

“Stefan is a tremendous addition to Dorsey’s Seattle office and to its Firm-wide team of IP litigators,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “We continue building a deep bench of talented IP litigators to serve clients in a broad range of industries around the globe. Stefan is a perfect complement to the group.”

“I am delighted to join Dorsey and its great IP litigation team,” noted Mr. Szpajda. “Dorsey has extraordinary clients and an extraordinary group of lawyers serving them.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

