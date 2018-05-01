The Latest: Asylum seekers denied US entry for 2nd day

Central Americans who travel with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana, Mexico, before crossing the border and request asylum in the United States
A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants sleeps at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration
A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, n
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan sit momentarily on top of the border wall during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of th
Seen through the border wall, people stand on the U.S. side during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, on the beach where the
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on a caravan of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States (all times local):
10 a.m.
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight day.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a San Diego border crossing facility has reached capacity.
Mexican authorities allowed about 50 people to cross a long bridge leading to the U.S. inspection facility on Sunday but U.S. authorities told them to wait.
Customs and Border Protection says it will resume processing when it has more space and resources.
Irineo Mujica of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, the group organizing the caravan, says the U.S. refusal is a "farce" aimed at avoiding having to deal with the Central American asylum seekers.
About 50 asylum seekers camped overnight on a sidewalk outside the Mexican entrance to the border crossing.