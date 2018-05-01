Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and Husband Adam Renovate Napa Valley Homes in New HGTV Special ‘The Housleys’

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, an Emmy ® -award winning co-host on The Real, and her husband Adam, a senior correspondent for Fox News, will renovate a home in Napa Valley in a new HGTV special, The Housleys. Premiering on Tuesday, May 8, at 11 p.m. ET/PT, the special follows the famous couple as they help homeowners in the area create a beautiful and functional home for their busy family of six. The outdated property needs an open floor plan, space for a laundry room and a dining area that has room for everyone. The pair also create a beautiful outdoor living space so the family can enjoy the beautiful Northern California weather.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley, stars of the HGTV special 'The Housleys' (Photo: Business Wire)

“People may not know that our true passion is to renovate houses together,” said Tamera. “We’re using my knack for design and Adam’s construction skills that he learned from his dad to help other families live the Napa dream.”

“We have two little ones and know how hard it is to create a beautiful family home that meets everyone’s needs,” added Adam.

Tamera also is known for her starring role in the award-winning hit TV show Sister, Sister alongside her twin sister Tia. She and her husband reside in Los Angeles and Napa Valley with their two children.

