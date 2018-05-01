Experienced IP Litigator Cris Leffler Joins Dorsey in Seattle

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Cristofer I. Leffler has joined the Firm’s Trial Group in Seattle as a Partner.

Mr. Leffler’s practice focuses on a broad range of intellectual property and commercial litigation. He has appeared in or managed over 100 IP cases, including patent, trademark and copyright matters. He has also represented clients in numerous complex commercial and antitrust matters. He has significant experience representing clients in matters involving a wide array of technologies, including telecommunication, software, medical device and circuit design. Having worked as both outside and in-house counsel, Mr. Leffler brings a unique, client-centric perspective to legal questions and business solutions. He has represented clients in cases before numerous district courts, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the International Trade Commission and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth and Federal Circuits.

Mr. Leffler joins Dorsey from Foster Pepper PLLC where he was a partner in the Seattle office and served as Co-Chair of the IP Litigation Practice Group. Before joining Foster Pepper in 2016, he worked as in-house counsel for Intellectual Ventures Management LLC from 2011 to 2016 and for T-Mobile USA, Inc., from 2010 to 2011. From law school graduation in 1999 until joining T-Mobile in 2010, he was in private practice.

He has a B.S. degree cum laude from Washington State University and a J.D. degree from the Seattle University School of Law. Mr. Leffler is active in pro bono and in other community volunteer work. Among other community activities, he has served as President of the board of directors of Emerald City Football Club, a non-profit organization promoting youth soccer in Seattle.

“Cris will be a great addition to Dorsey’s strong, multi-office IP litigation team,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “His experience, his expertise and his insights as a former in-house counsel will add even more depth to what has become one of our most dynamic practice areas.”

“I am enthusiastic about Cris joining our IP litigation team in Seattle,” added Partner Mike Keyes, who serves as Head of Dorsey’s Seattle office. “He and I worked together previously, and it will be great to collaborate once again as partners.”

“I am extremely pleased to be joining Dorsey and its great Firm-wide team of trial lawyers and IP litigators,” noted Mr. Leffler. “Dorsey is an extraordinary law firm with a great IP litigation team that partners with a broad-ranging group of IP prosecutors, both in Seattle and around the globe. I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base and to introducing the clients I serve to my new colleagues.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

