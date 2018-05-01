Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova withdraws from home Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova withdrew from her home Prague Open because of a right thigh injury on Monday.

Pliskova won the Stuttgart Open on Sunday for her 10th-career WTA title, and the previous week helped the Czech Republic beat Germany in Stuttgart in the Fed Cup semifinals.

Pliskova was due to face her sister Krystina in the first round. Her spot in the draw was taken by Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, and lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch of Germany came into the main draw.

Former finalist Samantha Stosur advanced against fourth-seeded Daria Gavrilova when her fellow Australian retired because of a right foot injury at 6-3, 4-6.

Eighth-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic made the second round by defeating Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-2, 7-6 (4).