Bon Secours DePaul Surgeons Using Next-Generation Robotic Technology for Minimally Invasive Brain and Spine Surgery

TORONTO & NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based medical technology company, today announced that neurosurgeons at Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center will be the first in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region and second in the state to use Synaptive’s Modus V ™. The next-generation robotic imaging technology sets the new standard for visual accuracy during surgery and may allow for less invasive cranial and spine procedures.

Joseph Koen, MD, is a board-certified neurosurgeon and specialist in minimally invasive surgery with Neurosurgical Specialists. “The advancements of Modus V™ and BrightMatter™ let us see the surgical regions, such as the brain and spine, with an unprecedented level of detail using imaging processes that were once manual. This change means going into the operating room with the plan and information I need to provide the best possible care for my patients.” (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bon Secours DePaul is a state leader in minimally invasive surgery, and we are excited to have them acquire our groundbreaking technology to continue that tradition, and even more importantly to continue to improve health outcomes for their patients,” said Peter Wehrly, Synaptive’s CEO.

Modus V is a surgical robotic arm with high-powered digital microscope that provides an unprecedented view of patient anatomy using the most powerful optics available on the market today. Bringing robotics technology originally developed for the International Space Station into the operating room, Modus V allows surgeons to perform less invasive procedures with more precision and may allow surgery in cases previously deemed inoperable.

Bon Secours DePaul has also acquired Synaptive’s BrightMatter ™ platform, which transforms imaging, surgical planning and patient data collection from disjointed analog methods to a fully integrated digital solution with navigation, automation and state-of-the-art optics.

“The advancements of Modus V and BrightMatter let us see the surgical regions, such as the brain and spine, with an unprecedented level of detail using imaging processes that were once manual. This change means going into the operating room with the plan and information I need to provide the best possible care for my patients,” said Joseph Koen, MD, a board-certified neurosurgeon and specialist in minimally invasive surgery with Neurosurgical Specialists.

Bon Secours DePaul is part of the Bon Secours Virginia Health System and is known for using leading-edge technologies and advances in minimally invasive surgery to treat a variety of conditions, including complex brain and spine conditions.

Synaptive’s BrightMatter technology automates the generation of tractography imaging, which uses a specialized MRI scan to map the brain’s sensitive white matter tracts. This approach gives surgeons a dynamic 3D visualization of the brain that may allow for less invasive surgery and safer surgical routes. For patients, less invasive procedures may lead to reduced complications and faster recovery times.

About Bon Secours Neuroscience Institute at DePaul In addition to offering BrightMatter technology with its neurosurgical program, Bon Secours DePaul provides neurovascular interventional procedures, a dedicated neurovascular intensive care unit and access to 24/7 emergency teleneurology services staffed by neurovascular neurologists. Bon Secours DePaul also provides access to a comprehensive radiation therapy program with stereotactic radiosurgery for brain tumors, a sleep center; an EEG monitoring unit, and deep brain stimulation for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Bon Secours Neuroscience Institute at DePaul earned comprehensive stroke center status from DNV HL Healthcare as well as numerous awards from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

About Bon Secours Virginia Health System: Bon Secours Virginia Health System provides compassionate medical care to thousands of Virginians through a network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, ambulatory care sites and continuing care facilities across the Commonwealth. The fourth-largest and only faith-based health system in Virginia, Bon Secours Virginia is a Catholic health ministry that partners with the community to create a more humane world, build health and social justice and serve those who are vulnerable. Bon Secours Virginia provides more than $200 million in community care through Medicare, Medicaid, charity care and other community benefits. As one of Virginia’s largest employers, the not-for-profit health system employs 14,000 people, including nearly 620 providers as part of the Bon Secours Medical Group. Bon Secours Virginia includes St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, Richmond Community Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital, Westchester Emergency Center, Maryview Medical Center, DePaul Medical Center, Mary Immaculate Hospital and Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View. The Foundations of Bon Secours Virginia raise charitable funds to help Bon Secours Virginia Health System address the community’s growing health care needs with compassion and excellence. For more information visit BonSecours.com.

About Synaptive Medical Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based medical device and technology company, collaborates with leading clinicians and healthcare systems to revolutionize products and services that cross traditional barriers to enable continuous improvement in care delivery in and beyond the operating room. Synaptive’s integrated BrightMatter ™ solutions—including surgical planning, navigation and visualization, and an informatics platform—are designed to give clinicians the right information they need to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

