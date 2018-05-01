Store More Images, Videos and Content with the New 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9 and S9+

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced that the award-winning Galaxy S9 and S9+, reimagined for the way we communicate, share and experience the world, will now be available to U.S. consumers in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The new phones will offer Galaxy users the freedom to capture more images, download more apps, and enjoy more content than previously possible on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in the U.S.

“Our phones are filled with big files such as uncompressed photos, 4K videos, feature-length movies and more. Samsung now offers Galaxy S9 and S9+ with more on-board storage to give peace of mind to users who want to instantly access their high-capacity files while on the go,” said Justin Denison, Senior Vice President, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “With these new high-capacity models and the flexibility of expandable storage, Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners have a variety of ways to keep their content close.”

Designed for how consumers are increasingly communicating via photos and videos, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ feature state-of-the-art camera technology. With new 128GB and 256GB storage options, consumers can take and store even more 4K movies, epic Super Slow-mo videos and amazing low-light pictures. For users, more on-board storage means more ease, flexibility and convenience to manage their photo and video libraries. The new Galaxy S9 and S9+ continue to support external microSD cards of up to 400GB capacity.

As the summer travel season kicks into high gear, users can rely on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to keep them entertained while on the go. They can store an extensive library of movies, TV shows, playlists, audiobooks and podcasts, for anytime viewing, whether on a plane or at the beach.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ 128GB and 256GB options are built for the way people work today, giving them a smartphone with the flexibility of work and play on one device. Because these devices have extra storage, there’s plenty of space to store both your personal and business files, photos and videos. With Knox, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ can keep business and personal content separate.

The 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available for pre-order on Samsung.com starting May 1 and will be exclusively available at Samsung.com starting May 18. The 128GB Galaxy S9 will retail for $769.99, the 128GB Galaxy S9+ will retail for $889.99, while the 256GB Galaxy S9 will retail for $819.99, and the 256GB Galaxy S9+ will retail for $939.99. Both phones and storage options will come in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and Midnight Black.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ power a robust portfolio of products and services for a premiere mobile experience. For consumers who pre-order or purchase a Galaxy S9 or S9+ in any storage option on Samsung.com from May 1 through May 17, will receive their choice of either a free Gear IconX (2018) or the ability to purchase a buy a Gear S3 Frontier for $99 1.

For more information about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, visit www.samsung.com/galaxy or news.samsung.com/us/galaxy-s9/.

1 Offer is subject to change. For more information, please visit, www.samsung.com.

