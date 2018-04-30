Hundreds honor Arizona cop killed responding to carjacking

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of people have honored a police officer in the Arizona border city of Nogales who police say was killed while trying to stop a carjacking suspect.

The Arizona Republic reports officers, family members, friends and community members attended a vigil Sunday for Nogales police officer Jesus "Chuy" Cordova at the site where he was killed.

Police say Cordova died Friday after a suspected carjacker fatally shot him during a traffic stop.

Authorities say the suspect carjacked two more vehicles before being arrested.

Alyssa Cordova, the officer's wife, thanked the community for its support.

The couple had three children and was expecting another baby soon.

