Riley Children’s Foundation Receives $175,000 Grant from PetSmart Charities®

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Riley Children’s Foundation today announced it received a $175,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help expand and enhance the pet therapy program at Riley Hospital for Children.

Five-year-old Piper Lyon, a patient at Riley Hospital for Children, cuddles with Quigley, a therapy dog who comforted her throughout her treatment for Burkitt Lymphoma. Today, PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, announced a $175,000 grant to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis to expand and enhance its Pet Therapy Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

The $175,000 grant, which will be paid in installments through 2019, will allow Riley Hospital for Children to hire a full-time Child Life Specialist to serve as the Pet Therapy Coordinator in addition to recruiting more pet therapy dogs and handlers to the program.

Currently, there are 12 therapy dogs “on-staff” at Riley Hospital for Children, but with more therapy dog teams, the program will be able to expand their services to additional units and increase the number of patients and families who benefit from the healing power of pets. As a Child Life Specialist, the Pet Therapy Coordinator will also be able to assess how patients are coping during their hospitalization and provide other support and services as needed. The grant will help improve the quality of visits and quality of care for patients.

“A lot of these families are here for a long time and in some cases they’re missing their animals at home,” said Kim Ziegler, Riley Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Coordinator. “Being able to bring a pet into a patient’s room while they’re going through such a stressful time can really provide the whole family comfort and ease anxiety. Because of this generous gift from PetSmart Charities, Riley’s fleet of four-legged friends can bring even more smiles to kids.”

Pets have the remarkable ability to bring us comfort, to reduce stress and anxiety, and provide unconditional love. In fact, in a 2017 survey commissioned by PetSmart Charities and conducted by Wakefield Research, 94 percent of Americans surveyed agreed with the statement: Pets are essential for people to maintain good physical and mental health.

“PetSmart Charities is proud to provide this support to Riley Children’s Foundation and Riley Hospital for Children as our organizations share an understanding of the remarkable hope, healing and joy pets can bring to patients, their families and even hospital staff members. In addition to providing unconditional love, companionship and alleviating everyday stresses, the healing power of pets can comfort and inspire these kids to work towards medical milestones during their recovery with the wag of their tail or an affectionate nuzzle,” said David Haworth, DVM, PhD, president of PetSmart Charities. “We strongly believe in the benefits of the human-animal bond and we look forward to seeing how this grant may help to bring more smiles to the faces of children receiving life-saving care and support at Riley Hospital for Children.”

Since 2012, PetSmart and PetSmart Charities has committed nearly $4 million to support animal-assisted therapy programs at hospitals across North America to enhance the quality of life for patients of all ages, families and staff. For more information on PetSmart Charities and its mission to bring people and pets together, please visit PetSmartCharities.org.

About Riley Children’s Foundation

Riley Children’s Foundation is the fundraising arm of Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and the founding organization that opened Riley Hospital in 1924. Today Riley Hospital is recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation and is the only comprehensive children’s research hospital in the state of Indiana. Our mission is to raise funds statewide to support Riley Hospital funding priorities: pediatric research and patient care, maternity and newborn health and family support programs. Riley Children’s Foundation also funds Camp Riley and the James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home and Billie Lou Wood Visitor Center. For more information, visit RileyKids.org.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is a nonprofit animal welfare organization with a mission to find lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. In addition to finding homes for almost 500,000 shelter pets each year through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities provides funding to non-profits aligned with its mission through four key areas of grant support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive; Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets; and Emergency Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the pin pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses 90 cents of every dollar donated and has become the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, donating about $300 million to date. PetSmart Charities, a 501(c)(3) organization, has received the Four Star Rating from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 14 years in a row -- placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org

