AMPCo and Wiley Announce New Publishing Partnership

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--John Wiley and Sons Inc., (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB) today announced its partnership with The Australasian Medical Publishing Company Pty Ltd (AMPCo) to publish the Medical Journal of Australia ( MJA). The MJA is produced by AMPCo, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) — the most influential membership organisation representing registered medical practitioners and medical students of Australia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005927/en/

In the top 20 general medical journals globally, the MJA is the leading general medical journal in the Asia–Pacific region. The MJA covers issues surrounding Australian health care, clinical research and practices and developments within medicine. Wiley will assume online publishing and distribution responsibilities in January 2019. The partnership will provide institutional customers with access to the MJA via the Wiley Online Library platform.

Laureate Professor Nicholas Talley, AC, the Editor-in-Chief of the MJA said, “Australia deserves a great journal that represents and promotes the world-class medical research coming out of Australia. The goal of the MJA is editorial excellence, growing our impact and global presence while maintaining the relevance of the MJA to Australian medical and allied health researchers and clinicians. The MJA will maintain the editorial independence it has enjoyed since its foundation in 1914. Content selection, review and development, and scientific and copy editing will continue to be performed in-house by our dedicated team of medical, structural and scientific editors.”

MJA research articles and content related to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health will continue to be freely available to all readers. An MJA app will also be launched, and back issues will be digitized and available on Wiley Online Library from 2019.

“Wiley is the leading publishing partner for academic society and association journals,” said Delores D’Costa, Executive General Manager of AMPCo. “Wiley has the technology, global reach and customer relationships and infrastructure to support our strategic goals of growth in our subscriber base, readership and discoverability beyond the Australian market. The MJA team looks forward to this exciting new chapter in the history of Australia’s premier medical journal, sustaining its commitment to improving Australia’s health by delivering evidence needed for effective and efficient health research, practice and policy.”

“As the leading publisher of medical journals from Australia, Wiley is delighted to be partnering with AMPCo to publish the MJA,” said Deborah Wyatt, Vice President of Society Services, Asia–Pacific, Wiley. “We look forward to engaging with the MJA’s editorial team to help amplify the real-world impact of their published research in important areas such as public and Indigenous health.”

“We at Wiley are thrilled to be working with AMPCo,” said Brian Napack, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wiley. “The MJA, under the leadership of Professor Nicholas Talley, is a very prestigious addition to our health science publishing family. We are looking forward to working together to further develop the journal’s global impact.”

AMA members can continue to access the Journal electronically via the MJA.com.au website. The print format of the MJA will continue to be published and distributed as a benefit to AMA members and paid subscribers by AMPCo.

About the Medical Journal of Australia:

The Medical Journal of Australia (MJA) is Australia’s most influential peer reviewed journal, consistently cited and referenced in the media. MJA is a general medical journal publishing 22 issues per year. The MJA is published by the Australasian Medical Publishing Company (AMPCo) LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Australian Medical Association. AMPCo has been serving Australian doctors and enabling better health care outcomes through trusted content and services since 1903. www.ampco.com.au.

About Wiley:

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005927/en/

CONTACT: Wiley Media:

Tom Griffin (UK), +44 (0) 1865 476213

Canon Carson, +1-201-748-5838

sciencenewsroom@wiley.com

Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews

or

MJA Media:

Cate Swannell (Aus), +61 418 188806

cswannell@mja.com.au

Follow us on Twitter @theMJA

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION UNIVERSITY CONTINUING HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS PUBLISHING GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/30/2018 11:24 AM/DISC: 04/30/2018 11:24 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005927/en