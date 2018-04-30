Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market - Increasing Health Consciousness to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005838/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global reduced fat packaged food market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global reduced fat packaged food market will grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The rising instances of obesity and related diseases/disorders among people are making them more health conscious, and they are demanding food and beverage products which are low in fat and calories. In response to this demand, players are coming up with new products that have less fat and calories.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of new packaging formats as one of the key emerging trends in the global reduced fat packaged food market:

Introduction of new packaging formats

Introduction of new packaging formats by players is a growing trend in the global reduced fat packaged foods market. The new packaging helps to garner the attention of the consumers and helps to give a fresh lease of life to the products. Attractive packages with attractive designs will help in increasing sales of the product.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Innovative packaging formats also help in increasing the shelf life and convenience factor associated with a product. The players in the market can effectively use the new package design to increase the sales and to advertise the product and the company effectively.”

In 2017, Al Safi Danone launched a new packaging campaign for its reduced-fat milk product. The company claims that the product is made from 100% pure cow's milk; rich in calcium, vitamins, and proteins; and free from additives. In March 2017, Yili and Sidel launched new PET bottle for the Changyi yogurt drinks line of Yili in China. The new PET bottles ensure the longer shelf life of the product and provide improved rigidity to avoid deformation during transportation.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global reduced fat packaged food market segmentation

This market research report segments the by product (bakery, dairy, cereals, meat products, and other reduced fat packaged foods) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The bakery product segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 37% of the market. The market share for this segment is expected to witness the largest growth among all the product segments over the forecast period.

Americas emerged as the largest market with a share of more than 38%, followed by EMEA and APAC. This is the only region that is expected to witness a small growth in its market share over the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the category for the entire month.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005838/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PACKAGING RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/30/2018 10:34 AM/DISC: 04/30/2018 10:34 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005838/en