Innovation is key to accelerating competitiveness: Tsai

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday called on entrepreneurs and companies in Taiwan to prioritize innovation to further accelerate their competitiveness on the international market.

Speaking at the Presidential Office for the Presidential Innovation Award ceremony, Tsai said that as long as companies persist with innovation regardless of the industry they're in or scope of their business, they can create a niche in the market.

Globalization forces faster innovation, which needs to be adopted as the core driving force for continuous growth, she said.

The innovation award, held for the third time, is bestowed on individuals or teams that have contributed the most in the categories of science and technology, culture, service and talent-nurturing.

The biennial event consists of awards for group and individual categories, where each recipient will be given a cash award of NT$2 million (US$67,590).

There were four winners this year. The group winners were Delta Electronics Inc., one of Taiwan's leading power management system suppliers, and Pili International Multimedia Co., Ltd., a leading puppet show producer in Taiwan.

In the personal category, the awardees were Huang Sheng-yuan (黃聲遠), an architect at Fieldoffice Architects, and Spring Pool Glass Industrial Co.'s Wu Ting-an (吳庭安), whose company is committed to converting limited resources into sustainable materials that can be continuously recycled.

Taiwan's economic restructuring requires everyone to work together, Tsai said, adding that she hopes the awardees will be able to use their influence to encourage all sectors in Taiwan to aim for innovation and creation.