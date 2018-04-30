P.F. Chang’s Opens its First Restaurant in China

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--P.F. Chang’s, the full-service Asian restaurant industry leader known for its Farm to Wok® food philosophy where every dish is made from scratch every day in every restaurant, today announced the opening of its first restaurant in China at the No1 Mall on the iconic Nanjing Road in Shanghai. P.F. Chang’s currently owns and operates more than 300 restaurants in 23 countries and territories.

“We’re thrilled to bring P.F. Chang’s to China,” said Michael Osanloo, P.F. Chang’s CEO. “We have been very successful in 23 other countries and are confident our unique Asian-inspired offerings will resonate with the sophisticated Chinese consumer. Our food is made fresh, from scratch every day in every P.F. Chang’s restaurant around the world. We’re honored to offer this unique experience to Shanghainese consumers and travelers to this amazing city.”

The upscale casual restaurant maintains its focus on guest comfort, warm hospitality and attentive, personable service. The a-la-carte menu offers a variety of handcrafted signature dishes prepared using only the freshest ingredients such as The Original Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Mongolian Beef, The Original Dynamite Shrimp, Honey Chicken and Pancake, Grilled Asian Steak, Chengdu Spiced Lamb, Salt and Pepper Fish and Chips, Hokkien Street Noodles and red Cooked Pork and Beans among others.

P.F. Chang’s plans to open six to eight restaurants in the U.S., and an additional 12-15 restaurants globally in 2018.

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 22 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang’s news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

