American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/30 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 20 7 .741
New York 18 9 .667 2
Toronto 15 12 .556 5
Tampa Bay 12 14 .462
Baltimore 8 20 .286 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 14 12 .538
Detroit 11 15 .423 3
Minnesota 9 14 .391
Chicago 8 18 .308 6
Kansas City 7 20 .259
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 19 10 .655
Seattle 16 11 .593 2
Los Angeles 16 12 .571
Oakland 14 14 .500
Texas 11 18 .379 8

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Texas 2

Seattle 10, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 2

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Fister 1-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-2) at Boston (Sale 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 2-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.