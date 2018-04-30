Global Infertility Treatment Market - Emergence of Digital Innovations to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The emergence of digital innovations is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. To run any clinic efficiently, a high patient footfall is necessary. This is invariably related to how effectively the clinics market their services. With the emergence of advanced technologies that carry out various types of ART procedures, the market is evolving, and the change is evident in the way fertility clinics are marketing their services. Biotechnology firms have entered the ART market and are concentrating on improving the consumers’ access to infertility treatment services. The emergence of personalized medicine specifically for infertility treatment in women is the biggest change visible in the market, and this is contributing to the increasing adoption.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in lifestyle-related diseases as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Increase in lifestyle-related diseases

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the key reasons for chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure among people today. Lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyles directly affects health and could precipitate health conditions. Lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure are some of the potential high-risk factors that lead to infertility. The continuous increase in cases of chronic diseases has created concern among healthcare professionals across the globe.

Diabetes comes with an increased risk of developing several serious health issues. A constantly high blood glucose can lead to severe health conditions such as poor blood flow through the body, which can affect the sex life of both males and females. While diabetes in men causes erectile dysfunction because of reduced blood circulation, in women, it prevents the implantation of the embryo in the uterus, thereby leading to infertility. Diabetes is becoming one of the most serious health concerns among people.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “According to a research, it has been established that it is difficult for a woman with high glucose levels to conceive because high glucose levels prevent the implantation of the embryo in the uterus. It can result in a miscarriage even before the pregnancy is realized. It has been found that diabetes increases the chances of miscarriage to about 45%. Even though the implantation occurs, complications stay throughout the pregnancy.”

Global infertility treatment market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following applications (male infertility treatment and female infertility treatment) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the female infertility treatment segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 89 % of the market. This application will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global infertility treatment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 48%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period when compared with the other regions.

