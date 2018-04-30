EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced its bringing football’s biggest tournament to EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18, giving players a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia ™ free * content update. The 2018 FIFA World Cup™ update will deliver a complete and official tournament experience through official FIFA World Cup™ elements, including authentic teams, stadiums, kits, badges, Official Match Ball and the Official Winner’s Trophy. Fans can download the update beginning May 29th on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch™**.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ update lets players choose one of 32 qualified nations to live out their FIFA World Cup™ dream and write their own history from the group stage to the final in Moscow in Online Friendlies and Online Tournament modes***. Dive into Custom Tournament mode to select any licensed national team in FIFA 18 to create a unique tournament draw with non-qualified nations, including Italy, Chile, USA, among others. Additionally, experience the authentic stadium atmospheres in a quick Kick-Off experience, either solo or with friends.

Feel the excitement on and off the pitch through official FIFA World Cup™ elements, from immersive atmospheres that include all 12 stadiums from Russia to authentic pitch environments, and national team banners. The official 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ graphic and broadcast package provides a genuine football experience thanks to the Frostbite™ engine** on the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions, which delivers cinematic scenes that continue the FIFA World Cup™ experience long after the final whistle.

Jump into FIFA World Cup™ Ultimate Team™*** and benefit from a revised chemistry system featuring dynamic player items related to the real-world tournament to build a dream international squad. Also featured in FIFA World Cup™ Ultimate Team are FIFA World Cup™ ICONS, some of the most iconic players from the tournament's history.

The 2 018 FIFA World Cup™ is also coming to FIFA Mobile for a limited time starting June 6th. Fans can take one of 32 qualified national teams to football glory or re-write history with a non-qualified national team. To learn more visit https://www.easports.com/fifa/fifa-mobile.

Available in stores now, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the players, teams, and atmospheres of The World’s Game with the biggest step in gameplay innovation in franchise history.

To learn more about the about 2 018 FIFA World Cup Russi a™ content, visit www.easports.com/fifa/2018-fifa-world-cup-update.

