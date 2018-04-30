NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--The NBA 2K League and HyperX today announced a new partnership that will make HyperX the Official Gaming Headset of the NBA 2K League.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005311/en/

NBA 2K League Announces New Partnership with HyperX for its Inaugural Season (Graphic: Business Wire)

The NBA 2K League, the professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is set to debut May 1 with 17 teams and will feature 102 of the best NBA 2K players in the world. HyperX has more than 10 years of experience supporting esports tournaments, teams and leagues.

During the NBA 2K League season, HyperX gaming headsets will be used during all live gameplay, which includes weekly matchups, three in-season tournaments, playoffs and the NBA 2K League Finals. Both players and casters will wear the latest HyperX gaming headsets. These include the HyperX Cloud Alpha, which is designed with dual chamber technology that features signature award-winning sound, Cloud Revolver for premium-grade gaming, and HyperX Cloud II, high-quality headsets comfortable for gamers to wear during competition. Overall, HyperX gaming headsets are worn by more than 500 professional esports athletes around the world.

During the season, HyperX will have prominent branding throughout the NBA 2K League Studio powered by Intel. HyperX will also connect with the gaming community via promotions and sweepstakes on NBA 2K League social channels, offering fans a chance to win various HyperX prizes.

“The convergence of esports and sports, as seen with the launch of the new NBA 2K League, is creating an exciting new form of entertainment,” said Mark Leathem, General Manager, HyperX. “Hearing every detail and communicating effectively during NBA 2K League competitions is critically important to these players. HyperX leads the way with its iconic gaming look, comfort, and great sounding gaming headsets.”

“We want NBA 2K League players to have best-in-class equipment, and when it comes to headsets, HyperX is second to none,” said Brendan Donohue, NBA 2K League Managing Director. “Communicating with teammates during play is vital for success and partnering with HyperX will allow our players to compete at their best.”

Additionally, HyperX has partnerships at the team level with several NBA 2K League teams including Mavs Gaming, Pacers Gaming, Grizz Gaming, Bucks Gaming and Jazz Gaming. The facilities where these teams practice will also be equipped with HyperX gaming headsets.

The NBA 2K League season will run for 17 weeks from May to August and combine the best of esports and the NBA. Throughout the season, teams will compete for $1 million prize money across the three tournaments and playoffs.

For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.

About the NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Launching in 2018, the league will feature the best 102 NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s 17 teams drafted six players to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. The league hosted tryouts in early 2018 before the draft in April and the season tip-off in May. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 4 million headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo and HyperX are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the property of their respective titleholders.

1 Tested at 50% headphone volume

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005311/en/

CONTACT: NBA 2K League

Kim Mandara, 212.407.8158

kmandara@nba.com

or

HyperX

Mark Tekunoff, 714.438.2791

mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

or

Walt & Company for HyperX

Carla Mancebo, 408.369.7200 x1049

cmancebo@walt.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ONLINE RETAIL CELEBRITY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL SPORTS MOBILE/WIRELESS TEENS RETAIL MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER SPORTS BASKETBALL MEN

SOURCE: HyperX

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/30/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 04/30/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005311/en