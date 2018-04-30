Global Instant Coffee Market - Increasing Number of New Product Launches to Drive Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005786/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global instant coffee market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global instant coffee market will grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The increasing number of new product launches is a major factor that has been driving the growth of the market.

Over the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of new product launches by several major vendors in the market. This is proving to be a key driver that is promoting the growth of the global instant coffee market. Vendors have been constantly working on launching innovative products to attract customers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising millennial population worldwide as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Rising millennial population worldwide

The consumption of instant coffee is very popular among millennials because they try out new variants and flavors more when compared with older people. In 2016, the millennials accounted for nearly 25% of the global population. Correspondingly, the US, one of the largest instant coffee markets in the world by revenue, had around 75.6 million millennials in 2016. Apart from this, the rising millennial population in Europe is an encouraging sign for the global instant coffee market as they form the largest consumer segment of the instant coffee-based products.

“The rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries such as India, where the millennials accounted for nearly 29% of the total population in 2016, is encouraging the instant coffee vendors to expand their geographical presence and increase their customer base. China, which is the world's second-largest country by millennial population, has already been under the instant coffee revolution since the last five years. It is also projected to be one of the fastest growing markets for instant coffee-based products during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global instant coffee market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (spray-dried instant coffee and freeze-dried instant coffee) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The spray-dried instant coffee segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 67% of the market. The market share for this segment is expected decrease slightly by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global instant coffee market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 41%. The market share of this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 5% by 2022. APAC will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the category for the entire month.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005786/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/30/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 04/30/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005786/en