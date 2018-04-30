WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--TOTTENHAM-WATFORD

LONDON — After looking a certainty to qualify for next season's Champions League, Tottenham is clinging to its place in the Premier League's top four heading into a home match against Watford. A failure to win at Wembley Stadium would leave Tottenham in range of fifth-place Chelsea with three more games to go. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--ROMA-LIVERPOOL-SECURITY

ROME — Roma's outspoken American president has called on Italian supporters to unite in protest following the latest incidents of fan violence involving his club. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 735 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA-ISRAEL

JERUSALEM — After resolving a brief crisis over the status of its proclaimed capital, Israel is ready to finally get things underway this week with its historic hosting of the Giro d'Italia cycling race. By Aron Heller. SENT: 920 words.

ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING

Russia's doping suspension from international track and field could be extended as top athletes face accusations they continued to work with a banned coach. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TEN--MUNICH OPEN

MUNICH — Florian Mayer, Martin Klizan and Mikhail Kukushkin are among the players in action on the first day of the Munich Open. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

BBA--ANGELS-OHTANI

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani will have his upcoming scheduled start pushed to next weekend after spraining his left ankle on Friday. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-BAYERN

MADRID — Despite a 2-1 victory at Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, Real Madrid is worried. Madrid hosts Bayern in the second leg on Tuesday, but the European champions have struggled in decisive matches at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and are wary of more surprises. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-TITLE CELEBRATION

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona celebrates its 25th Spanish league title with a parade on the streets of the city. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Betis needs a win against relegated Malaga to keep alive its hopes of making it into the Champions League next season. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-SEASON

MELBOURNE, Australia — Cricket Australia is pushing ahead with a series-opening test against India at the Adelaide Oval in the hope of securing agreement on a day-night format. SENT: 525 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Pirates' Kingham takes perfect game into 7th in MLB debut. SENT: 2,050 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Predators outlast Jets in 2 OT, tie series at 1. SENT: 435 words, photos.

