Global Annatto Market - Increasing Prominence of Online Retailing to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005758/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global annatto market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global annatto market will grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The growing awareness of health benefits associated with annatto is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Over the last few years, the market for annatto products such as annatto color extracts has grown exponentially because of an upsurge in demand for them. Another influential factor, which has impacted the market positively is the increasing awareness about the health benefits of annatto among the consumers, especially in Europe and the Americas. One of the health benefits associated with annatto-based products is that carotenoid, the pigment responsible for the red color of the annatto seeds, enhances the antioxidant protection mechanism of the ocular system and prevents cataracts and macular degeneration. Apart from this, the presence of tocotrienols in annatto makes it a suitable solution for anti-aging.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing prominence of online retailing as one of the key emerging trends in the :

Increasing prominence of online retailing

With the growth of e-commerce businesses around the world, the vendors have the potential to improve their profitability. E-commerce accounts for nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. The average amount of money spent online per transaction and the number of transactions that take place online are on the rise across the globe. The increase in the number of internet users and the "buy it now" attitude of the users are the factors contributing to the growth of this retail channel.

“The increasing number of online shoppers around the world will further translate into an increase in the sales of annatto products through this channel. Customers opt for online shopping and pay for their orders using credit or debit cards. This helps them in avoiding time-consuming journeys and billing queues,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Online shopping portals have also incorporated improved security features for efficient customer service and payments, along with customer-friendly website designs providing enhanced product visibility. This trend is encouraging various manufacturers to concentrate on the internet-savvy customer segment and explore the new online retail format.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global annatto market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following applications (food and beverage, textile, and cosmetics and pharmaceuticals) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. This segment is expected to project tremendous growth during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global annatto market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 56%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively in terms of market share. The Americas is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the category for the entire month.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005758/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/30/2018 09:41 AM/DISC: 04/30/2018 09:41 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005758/en