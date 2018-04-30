Key Insights into the Global Baby Movement Monitor Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The easy availability of new product formats is a key emerging trend that is expected to impact the market. Most baby movement monitors adhere to the under-the-mattress format. However, portable movement monitors such as diaper attachment formats have been introduced in the market. Currently, these two product formats account for a significant share of the global baby movement monitor market. However, the entry of new and innovative product formats such as smart wearable baby movement monitors is also trending in the market.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight innovations in product features and designs as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global baby movement monitor market:

Innovations in product features and designs

Various players are focusing on innovations in product features and designs to differentiate their products to break away from conventional under-the-mattress designs and capture a larger market share. Baby movement monitors form a relatively new product category in the global baby monitors market, which includes a wide range of audio and video monitors. However, rapid innovation and funding of new startups in the baby movement monitor category have led to the introduction of products with advanced functionalities such as heart activity, oxygen level, and temperature monitoring.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio , “The demand for baby movement monitors is increasing among parents as these products monitor the movements and breathing of the baby. The use of baby movement monitors helps parents focus on other necessary chores without losing track of their infants' activities.”

Global baby movement monitor market segmentation

This market research report segments the by product (under-the-mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearable, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In terms of revenue, the under-the-mattress format led the product segment of the global baby movement monitor market with over 49% share followed by the diaper attachment format, smart wearable format. The smart wearable format is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

In 2017, EMEA dominated the global baby movement monitor market with a share of over 44%, followed by the Americas and APAC. APAC will experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period while the market share of the Americas is expected to decline.

