Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--This May, Macy’s (NYSE:M) is proud to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a host of events honoring the rich traditions and cultural impact of the Asian-Pacific community. Joining the celebrations at select Macy’s stores nationwide will be chef, best-selling author, and TV host Eddie Huang, beauty and style icon Jenn Im, YouTube star Stephanie Villa, chef Bill Kim, and more.

Macy’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month celebrations will include special performances, food and other cultural elements with a primary focus on moderated conversations covering beauty, media and food. For these multifaceted conversations, an array of nationally recognized influencers, as well as local cultural tastemakers will join the festivities as featured guests, discussing the impact, legacy and traditions that have helped them succeed in their fields.

“Macy’s is thrilled to host this talented array of special guests for our upcoming celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month,” said Jose Gamio, Macy’s vice president of Diversity & Inclusion Strategies. “They are important, fresh voices who bring unique and relevant perspectives to these discussions and celebrations. We are honored to share their important stories, foods and expertise in conversations about Asian and Pacific American culture with our customers and communities.”

Multi-hyphenate Eddie Huang will join the Macy’s Herald Square event in New York City for a discussion about Asian representation in the media. Huang, a successful chef, restaurateur, author, food personality, producer and attorney, is also the man behind two successful television ventures that highlight the Asian-Pacific experience and representation in popular culture. His memoir, Fresh Off the Boat, was adapted by ABC-TV for their hit primetime television show of the same name, and he currently stars in Viceland’s Huang’s World, a travel and food television show exploring food, race, identity and multiculturalism. Food from Baohaus, Huang’s Taiwanese restaurant in New York City, will also be served at the event.

“Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is an important moment of reflection, and I am excited to join Macy’s in honoring both the heritage of the past and the innovation of the future,” said Eddie Huang.

From a traditional Polynesian luau and a cooking demonstration on the evolution of Korean food with chef Bill Kim to beauty sessions with leading influencers Stephanie Villa of Soothing Sista, Morgan Stewart of The Beauty Breakdown, and Jenn Im, Macy’s Asian Pacific Heritage events will showcase a spectrum of traditions and modern cultural influence brought forth by the next generation of tastemakers in beauty and food.

For additional information on Macy’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month festivities and special guests, please visit macys.com/celebrate.

Macy’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month events will be held at the following stores:

Macy’s Memorial City (Houston) – Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. with The Beauty Breakdown Macy’s Union Square (San Francisco) – Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m. with Bill Kim Macy’s Santa Anita (Santa Ana) – Saturday, May 12 at 2 p.m. with Jenn Im Macy’s Downtown Boston – Saturday, May 12 at 5 p.m. with Joy Lim Nakrin Macy’s Herald Square (New York City) – Wednesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. with Eddie Huang Macy’s State Street (Chicago) – Thursday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. Macy’s Ala Moana (Honolulu) – Saturday, May 19 at 2 p.m. Macy’s Valley Fair (Santa Clara) – Saturday, May 19 at 2 p.m. with Soothing Sista

