XIFIN Executives to Share Strategies for Labs to Maximize Clinical and Financial Value at the 23rd Annual Executive War College

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Hospital-based and independent labs are facing unprecedented challenges around revenue and financial stability due to shifts in the healthcare landscape and regulatory cutbacks, such as the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA). At the 23nd annual Executive War College Conference on Laboratory & Pathology Management, executives from XIFIN, Inc. will provide strategies labs can leverage to increase reimbursements and create new revenue streams to remain viable in the face of these growing market pressures. The conference will occur May 1-2, 2018 in New Orleans, LA.

Lâle White, executive chairman & CEO of XIFIN, will provide the keynote address on Tuesday, May 1 at 9:30 AM CT titled, “Are the Paths of Hospital and Health System Labs Diverging from the Path of Independent Labs? A Provocative Look at Why This May Be True.” The session will explore the changing dynamic that exists among different lab types today, in a post-PAMA world, and the different set of tools each can use in their efforts to mitigate revenue loss. Other XIFIN executives will collaborate with leaders from companies including Siemens Healthineers, Pfizer and PriorAuthNow to discuss strategies and best practices related to the industry trends, changes and regulations impacting labs today.

The following is a full schedule of the sessions that feature XIFIN leaders and their insights on lab revenue enhancement strategies:

Tuesday, May 1

9:30 AM CT: “Are the Paths of Hospital and Health System Labs Diverging From the Path of Independent Labs? A Provocative Look at Why This May Be True” featuring Lâle White, executive chairman & CEO, XIFIN 11:00 AM CT: “Anticipating the Future of Clinical Lab Testing: Are Paths of Hospital Labs and Independent Labs Diverging, or Will Financial and Reimbursement Pressures Bring Them Closer Together? Will Collaboration or More Competition Be the Dominant Trend?” with Lâle White, executive chairman & CEO, XIFIN; Rick Panning, senior administrative director, laboratory services, Health Partners; Dr. Jon R. Cohen, senior vice president and group executive, diagnostic solutions, Quest Diagnostics; and Bryan Vaughn, senior vice president, hospitals and health systems, Labcorp

Wednesday, May 2

7:00 AM CT: “Prior-Authorization of Molecular and Genetic Tests: What You Need to Know about How Anthem, UnitedHealthcare, and Lab Benefit Management Companies are Changing the Way Labs Submit Claims and Get Paid” with Kyle Fetter, EVP & general manager of diagnostic services, XIFIN, and Ryan Monnin , chief revenue officer, PriorAuthNow 8:00 AM CT: “Sustaining the Business of Laboratory Testing Beyond PAMA and Reimbursement Cuts” with Kyle Fetter, EVP & general manager of diagnostic services, XIFIN, and Liana Romero, PhD, MBA, MT (ASCP), senior director, strategic marketing and clinical affairs, Siemens Healthineers 8:00 AM CT: “The Value Proposition of Diagnostic Data in Precision Medicine: Exploring How Laboratory Informatics Will Change the Course of Population Management and Patient Care” with Patricia Goede, vice president, clinical informatics, XIFIN; Diana Brooks, director of program development, anatomic pathology, XIFIN; and Julie Ramage, national account director, diagnostics, Pfizer

Thursday, May 3

2:10 PM CT: “Digital Pathology Beyond Primary Diagnosis: Integrating Pathology into the Care Team – A Workflow Solution to Meet Requirements for Quality Reporting and Patient Outcomes” with Patricia Goede, vice president, clinical informatics, XIFIN, and Conor Ward, vice president, XIFIN 2:50 PM CT: “Moving Forward with Digital Pathology in Daily Practice: What We’ve Learned About Acquiring, Implementing, and Using Digital Pathology Systems and Whole Slide Imaging” with Patricia Goede, vice president, clinical informatics, XIFIN; Anil Parwani, professor and vice chair, Ohio State University; Keith Kaplan, chief medical officer, Corista; and David McClintock, associate CMIO, pathology informatics, Michigan Medicine and associate professor, pathology, University of Michigan

"XIFIN is a trusted authority in the diagnostic laboratory industry and its company leaders have invaluable insights to share regarding the future of lab testing and how to best prepare for ongoing transitions in the midst of financial and reimbursement pressures,” stated Robert Michel, editor-in-chief of The Dark Report and president of The Dark Intelligence Group, Inc. “This event provides opportunities for laboratory managers to hear from experts from companies like XIFIN on how to develop the right strategies for their labs within this evolving landscape.”

The Executive War College is the premier conference of its kind, bringing together more than 700 laboratory executives, pathologists and industry leaders. For more information about EWC and to view the conference agenda, visit www.executivewarcollege.com.

About XIFIN, Inc.

XIFIN is a healthcare information technology company that leverages diagnostic information to improve the quality and economics of healthcare. The company's cloud-based technology facilitates connectivity and workflow automation for accessing and sharing clinical and financial diagnostic data, linking healthcare stakeholders in the delivery and reimbursement of care. To learn more, visit www.XIFIN.com, follow XIFIN on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XIFIN blog.

