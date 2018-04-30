VizExplorer Momentum Continues with Appointment of New CEO

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--VizExplorer, a leading provider of analytics, data visualization and operational intelligence solutions, today announced that it has appointed technology veteran Ron Frankel as the company’s new CEO. Former CEO Ian Bonner will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, and will partner with Frankel as VizExplorer continues its growth trajectory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005015/en/

Technology industry veteran Ron Frankel to lead VizExplorer (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its founding, VizExplorer has focused on building its technology platform to serve the needs of the casino gaming industry. Under Bonner’s leadership, VizExplorer emerged as a leader in the real-time analytics and operational intelligence category, experiencing more than 65 percent average revenue growth and a 13-fold increase in annual recurring revenue since 2013.

With Frankel at the helm, VizExplorer will continue to invest in solutions for gaming, while expanding the focus and leveraging its patented technology to provide sophisticated analytics, data visualization and operational intelligence products for operators across industries, including manufacturing, entertainment venues and healthcare.

The announcement follows news of the company’s most recent investment round led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and the formation of its new Board of Directors.

“I’m excited to join VizExplorer at this pivotal point in its transformation, and to lead it into the next phase of maturation,” said Frankel. “I am impressed with what the team has delivered to date, and believe strongly in the application of its technology to solve a range of data needs across many types of businesses,” he added.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Ron to his new role. The VizExplorer Board of Directors and I are confident in his vision and his proven ability to execute, and are eager to support him in this next phase,” said Bonner.

Frankel joins VizExplorer with a wealth of technology industry experience as a public company chief executive, board member, advisor and investor in the software industry.

About VizExplorer

Led by a team of data experts, VizExplorer is applying data design and visualization principles to big data problems. With analytics, data visualization, and operational intelligence solutions, VizExplorer is helping enterprises to transform data into information and information into insights to optimize their efficiency and profitability.

VizExplorer’s solutions help companies in gaming, entertainment, healthcare and manufacturing address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005015/en/

CONTACT: VizExplorer

Solange Jacobs Randolph, +1 (858) 336-8728

press@vizexplorer.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE

SOURCE: VizExplorer

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/30/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 04/30/2018 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005015/en