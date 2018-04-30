Chris McGugan Returns to Avaya as Chief Technology Strategist

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 30, 2018--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced Chris McGugan has re-joined Avaya in a new role as Chief Technology Strategist. McGugan will lead Avaya’s technology strategy development to guide future investments. He will focus on assessing customer needs, market trends and how new and emerging technologies can drive value and improved customer experience as part of the digital transformation in communications that Avaya is leading.

In an industry undergoing a massive transformation, McGugan will help to ensure Avaya moves swiftly to deliver game-changing innovation to customers, and provide a path that enables customers to readily adopt new digital communications technologies and capabilities that optimize business performance.

“With his passion, energy, and market insights, Chris’s return to the company is a great win for Avaya, and for our customers,” said Jim Chirico, President and CEO, Avaya. “He brings deep experience in integrating new technologies to meet specific business objectives, which will help define our next steps as we continue to invest and lead the industry with transformative new technologies that bring real-world business benefits.”

With more than 25 years of experience in communications technology, McGugan is a proven leader who brings a wealth of contact center, cloud and IoT expertise in his return to Avaya. Most recently, he served as an operating executive with a major retailer, where he built out cloud and IoT operations to support strategic initiatives. In his previous tenure with Avaya, McGugan was Vice President of Emerging Products and Technology, and of Contact Center Solutions and Marketing. He has also held executive and management positions at Belkin, Cisco and Motorola/Symbol Technologies, in addition to several board advisory positions at technology companies around the globe.

“Companies are just now beginning to understand how strategic communications technologies can benefit their business,” said Chris McGugan, Chief Technology Strategist, Avaya. “As we build our next-generation portfolio, it will be grounded in customer business cases, and combined with our deep communications expertise along with a path to modernization that leverages cloud and IoT, to take businesses to the next level of innovation.”

Avaya is a global leader in digital communications software, services and devices for businesses of all sizes. Our open, intelligent and customizable solutions for contact centers and unified communications offer the flexibility of Cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments. Avaya shapes intelligent connections and creates seamless communication experiences for our customers, and their customers. Our professional planning, support and management services teams help optimize solutions, for highly reliable and efficient deployments. Avaya Holdings Corp. is traded on the NYSE under the ticker AVYA. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected feature releases and statements about future products, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at . The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

